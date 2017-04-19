Dismissal Schedule for Last School Day, June 15
Dismissal Schedule for Last School Day, June 15
Posted on 04/19/2017
If there are no unexpected closures that impact the school schedule for the remainder of this school year, the last day of school for the 2016–17 school year is scheduled to be Thursday, June 15.

The standard early dismissal plans for June 15, the last day of school, are as follows:

  • Elementary and middle school students will be dismissed on a half-day schedule.
  • High school dismissal is set for 10 a.m.
  • June 15 dismissal times for all schools will be posted on the Transportation Services web page as soon as they are available.
  • PACE students will follow the high school schedule.
  • There will be no preschool special education, Title I preschool, Head Start, or Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI or PVI+) classes on June 15.
  • Lunch will not be served in the high schools.
  • Lunch will be served in the elementary and middle schools.
  • SACC will open at dismissal for students enrolled in the before-and-after, or in the after-school-only program. Next Generation will open at dismissal for all enrolled students. All SACC and Next Generation sites will remain open until their normal 6:30 p.m. closing time.

 